CRHC launches two nutrition programs for students

With a new school year quickly approaching, Clarinda Regional Health Center is preparing to launch two programs designed to improve the nutrition of local students.
Clinical and Outpatient Dietician Kelli Wilmes is overseeing the Junior Cardinal Backpack Program and the new Little Free Pantry to be located at the hospital.
“We have found people are seeking more resources, especially food, right now with the economy and all the changes that are happening,” Wilmes said.
The Junior Cardinal Backpack Program was established last year. The program is intended to provide elementary and middle school children from low income households in Clarinda with additional food for the weekend.
The Clarinda Community School District identifies which children are assisted by the program. Wilmes said 39.4% of all children in Page County qualify for the free or reduced lunch program offered through the schools.
“We provide them with nonperishable food on Friday to help fill the gaps. Some families rely on the school for two meals a day, but on the weekend they don’t have that. So we provide some food to help them get through and provide some food security,” Wilmes said. “Hopefully it also increases their nutrition.”
Funding for the program comes from a combination of grants and private donations. Wilmes said she is preparing to send out a request to have members of the public adopt a backpack for the 2020-2021 school year.
Wilmes said a donation of $200 would provide the funding necessary to feed one child in the program for the school year.
Meanwhile, Wilmes said the Little Free Pantry program sprung out of a grant application she submitted for the Junior Cardinal Backpack Program. The hospital was awarded a grant of $300 from No Child Goes Hungry to start the pantry program.
“I was looking for any kind of resources for the backpack program. They contacted me and explained the Little Free Pantry program. I did some research and thought it would be a neat project,” Wilmes said.
Similar to the Little Free Library program where users can take a book to read or leave a book for others to enjoy, the Little Free Pantry is a way to collect or donate nonperishable food and personal hygiene items.
Wilmes said the members of the Mt. Tabor 4-H Club in Elmo, Missouri – that her children are members of – are building the pantry as its woodworking project. The pantry will be placed at the children’s garden located north of Clarinda Regional Health Center and west of the hospital’s new mental health building. She is hoping to have the pantry in place in September.
“People can take some items if they need them or leave things if they have them,” Wilmes said. “We usually have some extra produce from the garden we can also make available along with seeds and information on starting your own garden.”
Anyone interested in donating to either program my contact Wilmes at the hospital.
Wilmes joined the staff at Clarinda Regional Health Center in January. She was raised near Elmo, Missouri, where her parents still has a farm. After living in Texas for a time, Wilmes and her husband, Stephen, moved back to the area in 2011 to raise their four children.
Wilmes spent seven years teaching dietetics at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. Prior to that, Wilmes had worked at hospitals and said she wanted to get back to working with patients and the community in a clinical and outpatient setting.
“The thing I missed most was the interaction with the patients and community members. I like being back doing that and helping people achieve their goals,” Wilmes said.
Her duties include providing outpatient education and counseling for people with specialized nutritional needs. This would include people with diabetes, non-dialysis kidney disease and weight management concerns. She also provides inpatient services when needed.
Wilmes said she plans to offer a weight management program that offers some new options intended to help community members improve their overall health.
“With COVID-19, people have seen their lives change so drastically,” Wilmes said. “I want to provide a resource to help them focus on their health. There will be more information to come, but it might be something people are interested in.”
