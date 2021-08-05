CRHC enjoys strong year despite COVID expenses

Over the past year Clarinda Regional Health Center spent more than $2 million to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the hospital received more than $5 million in total CARES Act funding during Fiscal Year 2021, which ended June 30, to offset those costs. Chief Accounting Officer Joni Christensen reviewed the COVID finances July 27 during a meeting of the CRHC Board of Trustees.
“We are going to have a very good year because of the CARES funding that came in,” Christensen said.
CRHC received $5,774,545 in total CARES funds during the year including unaudited financials. This included $3,100,000 for the Paycheck Protection Program and $2,674,545 that was left from the CARES Act.
The COVID expenses the hospital incurred during 2021 included $494,967.80 for supplies and $381,786.89 for contract labor. The hospital also spent $444,000 on equipment and issued $170,000 in pandemic pay during the year.
Christensen said the hospital also suffered a projected loss of revenue of $233,000 in July 2020 due to the pandemic.
Since the $3,100,000 the hospital received in PPP dollars was applied to the operations budget along with the COVID expenses, Christian said CRHC was projecting a profit of $97,057.55 in operations.
Trustee Bryan Whipp asked if the hospital would have to return any of the $5,774,545 in federal funding as unspent revenue.
“I’m hoping none of that. I have all that money spoken for between purchases we made, the loss of income for July and we paid $2 million for the (construction) project. We already have documentation to support that we changed the building to prepare for pandemics,” Christensen said.
Later in the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke also reviewed how the usage of services during Fiscal Year 2021 compared with Fiscal Year 2020.
Overall, Nordyke said the total touch points for the hospital increased by 39,915 from the previous year as there were $206,806 contacts in 2021 compared to 166,891 in 2020. That is an increase of 24%.
“That’s huge considering a year when no one’s going to the hospital,” Nordyke said.
The biggest increase, 43%, was found in the number of cardiovascular patients served. There was an increase of 277 patients as 978 people were served last year.
Surgeries also saw a 20% rise in 2021. There were 1,044 surgeries performed at the hospital last year compared to 869 the previous year for an increase of 175 procedures.
“We were supposed to drop our surgery service by 51% per the governor, as we’re still doing more,” Nordyke said.
In addition, the hospital only saw slight declines in its acute care and swing bed programs. With 409 patients served last year, the acute care numbers only dropped by 34. As for the swing bed program, he said there were 117 served in 2021 compared to 121 in 2020.
“In the swings, for a while, we wouldn’t touch anyone with COVID. So to get that close, I thought that was amazing,” Nordyke said.
Still, Nordyke said observation hours at the hospital increased by 1,978 hours or 22%. There was also a 28% increase for the lab. There were 121,303 tests performed last year, which were 26,716 higher than the 94,587 tests done the year before.
Other highlights Nordyke noted for CRHC during the last fiscal year included entering into a service agreement with Air Eva Lifeteam; breaking ground on a new facility and extensive remodeling project; the opening of the walk-in clinic; purchasing three new buildings; and becoming a Test Iowa site.