CRHC enjoys strong year despite COVID expenses

“I’m hoping none of that. I have all that money spoken for between purchases we made, the loss of income for July and we paid $2 million for the (construction) project. We already have documentation to support that we changed the building to prepare for pandemics,” Christensen said.

Later in the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke also reviewed how the usage of services during Fiscal Year 2021 compared with Fiscal Year 2020.

Overall, Nordyke said the total touch points for the hospital increased by 39,915 from the previous year as there were $206,806 contacts in 2021 compared to 166,891 in 2020. That is an increase of 24%.

“That’s huge considering a year when no one’s going to the hospital,” Nordyke said.

The biggest increase, 43%, was found in the number of cardiovascular patients served. There was an increase of 277 patients as 978 people were served last year.

Surgeries also saw a 20% rise in 2021. There were 1,044 surgeries performed at the hospital last year compared to 869 the previous year for an increase of 175 procedures.

“We were supposed to drop our surgery service by 51% per the governor, as we’re still doing more,” Nordyke said.