County Supervisors adjust recommendation on mask-wearing

“To me, it makes it more efficient because if people aren’t wearing masks and you're exposed to somebody, you're going in quarantine,” said Erdman. “You can’t work. Whereas if both parties are wearing a mask, the exposed person can continue to work.”

Morris described the situation by saying, “It’s a sticky wicked.” He expressed hesitance in issuing a mandate and said, “I don’t know what the right answer is.”

“I’m glad that our numbers are starting to decelerate,” said Morris.

Based on information he has read, Morris believes that wearing masks and social distancing has played a role in the decline of positive cases. A heightened concern of his is the variants of the COVID-19 virus that is currently spreading across the country.

“I’m not a health expert, don’t pretend to be,” said Morris. “I think that people do have a personal responsibility, but I do also believe that the masks are not for personal protection totally. I believe that they’re for the protection of your neighbors who may be impacted if you are one of those who is infected with no symptoms.”

Armstrong said opinions on mask requirements vary from business to business.