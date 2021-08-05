Council finalizes transfer of lots to CEDC for housing program

After no objections were raised during a public hearing July 28, the Clarinda City Council finalized the transfer of two lots to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation for its housing program.
Located at 508 and 512 East Stuart Street, the lots were sold to the CEDC for $14,000. Since the city could not directly transfer the land to the CEDC because it is not a government entity, the city previously issued a grant to the organization that was used to fund the purchase.
In another property-related matter, the council approved a tax abatement request from Garrett Marckmann on a development at 823 Logan Court. The development is located within the Citywide Urban Revitalization District.
Also Wednesday, the council authorized revisions to the table of organization and the stipends paid to the members of the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the stipends for the fire department were last updated in March of 2000. The new resolution allows Chief Roger Williams to adjust the stipends as long as he stays within the total budget for the department. The adjustments would be based on the performance, number of calls responded to and attendance of the individual member.
“We have a great volunteer fire department, so to me, I think, this is a no-brainer to do this. Those guys covered their own travel expenses, clothing and stuff to do the required training. Obviously, the training just gets harder and harder all the time and there are more requirements,” McClarnon said.
“It’s been 21 years since we’ve done anything, so I think we should update it a little bit. The guys would appreciate it. It’s my way of thanking them,” Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams said.
The council also renewed its contract with PeopleService to operate its water and wastewater facilities. PeopleService has operated the plants for Clarinda since 1993.
“We have five dedicated staff members here that have been serving you for quite some time. Nobody takes more pride in this relationship than they do,” Chad Meyer of PeopleService said.
To recognize the dedication the city of Clarinda had shown to PeopleService over the last 28 years, Meyer said the company was lowering its service fee by $3,653 per month, which is roughly a 7% reduction. The contract was retroactive to July 1 and will expire June 30, 2027.
Earlier in the meeting, Page County Conservation Officer John Schwab addressed the council during public comments about his concerns with an animal nuisance at 317 W. Stuart St. in Clarinda. Schwab said he had removed wild animals from the location and asked if there was any assistance the city could provide with the problem.
“There is a rather large increase in wild animals and vermin that are starting to next in that house. So far this year we’ve had 11 calls to my department to go out and try to trap some of the animals that have gotten into the neighbors’ areas. Last year, the same area, we had five. So it’s definitely becoming an issue,” Schwab said.
Schwab said he was aware the United States Department of Agriculture holds the title to the house and his department has been trying to contact the agency about the problem. McClarnon said had spoken with the USDA in an attempt reach a solution to the problem.
“We are trying to get them to deed the house over to us so we can tear it down. Unfortunately, it’s just taking time,” McClarnon said.
In other business Wednesday, the council re-appointed Gary Pullen to the Clarinda Low Rent Housing Board with a term ending June 30, 2024. The city council appointed Jim Varley to the Library Board of Trustees with a term ending June 30, 2026. In addition, Merlin Barr was appointed to the Clarinda Municipal Airport Committee.
A pay application in the amount of $825.581.80 from Building Crafts, Inc., for the improvements to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility was also approved during the meeting. A pay application of $53,096.08 from Omni Engineering for the 2021 street improvements was also approved by the council.