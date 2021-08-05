Council finalizes transfer of lots to CEDC for housing program

“It’s been 21 years since we’ve done anything, so I think we should update it a little bit. The guys would appreciate it. It’s my way of thanking them,” Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council also renewed its contract with PeopleService to operate its water and wastewater facilities. PeopleService has operated the plants for Clarinda since 1993.

“We have five dedicated staff members here that have been serving you for quite some time. Nobody takes more pride in this relationship than they do,” Chad Meyer of PeopleService said.

To recognize the dedication the city of Clarinda had shown to PeopleService over the last 28 years, Meyer said the company was lowering its service fee by $3,653 per month, which is roughly a 7% reduction. The contract was retroactive to July 1 and will expire June 30, 2027.

Earlier in the meeting, Page County Conservation Officer John Schwab addressed the council during public comments about his concerns with an animal nuisance at 317 W. Stuart St. in Clarinda. Schwab said he had removed wild animals from the location and asked if there was any assistance the city could provide with the problem.