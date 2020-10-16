Construction of handicap viewing deck approved by Clarinda School board

Since the Clarinda district was intending to enhance industrial technology opportunities for students, and could show how the funds were to be used, “the money was allocated to us,” Bergman said.

Items purchased from Grizzly include a drum sander, edge sander, oscillating spindle sander, heavy duty wood lathe, spindle shaper, band saw with iron pivot, planer with spiral cutter head, work bench, power feeder and spiral jointer with digital readout.

In other matters at the Oct. 14 meeting, directors approved the construction of a handicapped-accessible viewing deck on the north side of the home bleachers at the Clarinda High School football field.

The structure will consist of two tiers to provide space for handicapped patrons -- and a family member -- during games, meets and other events.

Building the deck will be students from industrial technology classes. The goal is to have the structure erected by the start of the 2021 track season.

The estimated cost of the project is $10,220, but that figure may have to be revised, depending on prices for lumber.

The deck will meet requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), Bergman said.

In other business, the board: