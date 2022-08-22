Clarinda welcomes new teachers

With the start of new school year came the arrival of 10 new teachers to the Clarinda Community School District.

Those new teachers started their careers in Clarinda on Tuesday, Aug. 23, as students returned to class for the 2022-2023 school years. The new teachers are Johanna Blank, Blair DeBolt, Calista Dittmer, Laura Horn, Jasmine King, Shaylen Linke, Kelsey Mead, Frank Pullen, Trenton Turney and Kayla Ulven.

Blank joins the Clarinda staff as a fourth grade teacher. After graduating from Bishop Garrigan High School in Algona, Blank earned her bachelor’s degree at Briar Cliff University. She then taught for one and one-half years at Bishop Garrigan.

“I’m really excited to meet new people and become comfortable with a new town,” Blank said.

DeBolt is teaching seventh to 12th grade choir. She received her undergraduate degree in general music, with an emphasis in voice, from the University of Northern Iowa. Currently, she is completing her Maters of Arts in history at Missouri State University.

“I am looking forward to meeting the students and getting to know the community,” DeBolt said.

Dittmer joins the Clarinda staff as a fifth grade teacher. She graduated from Cornell College with a degree in elementary education.

“I am looking forward to meeting and getting to know my students,” Dittmer said.

Horn is serving as the 11th and 12th grade English teacher at Clarinda High School. She is also the district media specialist.

“I am looking forward to working with juniors and seniors again,” Horn said.

For the past 17 years, Horn taught in Red Oak. Horn earned her bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She then received a master’s degree in secondary education and library science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

King is serving as a sixth grade science and social studies teacher this year for Clarinda. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education with endorsements in middle school science, math, social studies and reading.

In addition, King also has a coaching endorsement. She ran cross country and track in both high school and college.

“I love to coach those sports as well,” King said. “I am also looking forward to meeting my new students and getting to know the staff at Clarinda.”

A third grade teacher, Linke holds a Master’s of Teaching in elementary education. She previously served as a long-term substitute teacher in Clarinda.

Linke also teaches dance at her studio, Footworks Dance, in Clarinda.

“I am looking forward to my first full year teaching. I am eager to work with my team and have a great time with my students,” Linke said.

A native of Clarinda, Mead returns to her hometown to serve as a K-3 title reading teachers. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education.

Previously, Mead spent five years in the Lenox Community School District as a 7-12 special education teacher. She also has one year of experience teaching sixth grade language arts.

“I am looking forward to meeting all the kids and teaching in my hometown,” Mead said.

Pullen joins the Clarinda Community School District as the new industrial technology instructor.

In addition to serving as the fifth through eighth grade girls’ physical education instructor, Turney will be coaching three sports for Clarinda this year. He will coach middle school football, seventh grade boys’ basketball and will serve as a volunteer coach for tennis.

Turney graduated in 2021 from Shenandoah High School. He then played tennis at Doane University before transferring to Northwest Missouri State University. He taught high school social studies at Winnebago Indian Reservation for one year and then taught K-12 health and physical education at Murray last year.

“I am looking forward to meeting the students and families of Clarinda. I’ve always enjoyed the town of Clarinda. I look forward to building positive relationships and working with a great staff,” Turney said.

Ulven will be working as a first grade teacher in Clarinda. She will also be joining the high school softball team as an assistant coach for the Cardinals.

Ulven earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary and special education from Northwest Missouri State University.

“I am excited about working with the first grade team and having an amazing first year,” Ulven said.