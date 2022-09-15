Clarinda voters extend Revenue Purpose Statement deadline

Nearly 85% of Clarinda voters participating in a special school election held Sept. 13 supported a measure to extend the Revenue Purpose Statement for the Clarinda Community School District.

A total of 117 votes were cast in the special election. Of those, 99 people voted to extend the statement for 20 years compared to 18 people who voted against the proposed extension.

The Revenue Purpose Statement authorizes the school district to borrow money against the Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) fund, formerly known as local option sales tax funds, for future projects in the district.

The current statement for Clarinda was approved in 2009 and was set to expire in 2031. Now, with the approval of the extension, Clarinda will have the authority to borrow against the SAVE fund until 2051.

"It's nothing new. It's something we're already doing, so this is not adding taxes to any of our taxpayers or anything like that," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said July 13 during a meeting of the district Board of Directors.