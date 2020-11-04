Clarinda students share experiences from visit to Japan

Besides attending Tamana Girls’ High School, the trip to Japan offered the two Clarinda students an opportunity to learn about the history and culture of Japan. Staying with various host families during the exchange, they were also exposed to the day to day life of people in Japan.

“They cared for us and went out of their way to make sure we felt comfortable during our trip,” Van Nostrand said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The students said attending classes at Tamana Girls’ High School was very different from going to school in Clarinda. The academic day starts at 8 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. The students in Tamana are required to wear a school uniform, participate in a club activity and help clean the school at the end of the academic day.

“The tradition in Japan is removing your shoes when entering homes, restaurants, schools and other work places. We were required to wear slippers as we entered school every morning and remove them when we left in the afternoon,” DeGroot said.

DeGroot said the cuisine in Japan included various forms of sushi and noodles. Van Nostrand said the dining tables in Japanese homes are very low to the floor and families sit on the floor around the table.