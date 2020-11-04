Clarinda students share experiences from visit to Japan

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, two students from Clarinda High School had an opportunity to visit Japan as part of a school exchange program.
Seniors Anna DeGroot and Kari Van Nostrand presented a review of their experiences during a joint meeting of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors and the Clarinda City Council held Oct. 28 at the Clarinda PK-6 school building.
During the summer of 2019, DeGroot and Van Nostrand spent two months, from June 13 to Aug. 15, attending Tamana Girls’ High School in Tamana, Japan. As Sister Schools, Clarinda High School and Tamana Girls’ High School have enjoyed a student exchange program since 1991. From that, Clarinda and Tamana officially became Sister Cities in 1996.
“It all began with Tamana Girls’ High School band. This band is known as one of the top bands in all of Japan. They competed at the All-Japan Band Association National Finals seven times and won championship band three times. They also won 13 out of the 18 times they competed at the All-Japan Marching Band Festival,” Van Nostrand said.
In 1990, the Tamana Girls’ High School Band attended the Glenn Miller Festival, setting the foundation for the Sister City and Sister School relationships between the communities. Since that initial visit, the Tamana Girls’ High School band has regularly returned to Clarinda to perform at the Glenn Miller Festival, while both cities have sent various delegations to the other city over the years.
Besides attending Tamana Girls’ High School, the trip to Japan offered the two Clarinda students an opportunity to learn about the history and culture of Japan. Staying with various host families during the exchange, they were also exposed to the day to day life of people in Japan.
“They cared for us and went out of their way to make sure we felt comfortable during our trip,” Van Nostrand said.
The students said attending classes at Tamana Girls’ High School was very different from going to school in Clarinda. The academic day starts at 8 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. The students in Tamana are required to wear a school uniform, participate in a club activity and help clean the school at the end of the academic day.
“The tradition in Japan is removing your shoes when entering homes, restaurants, schools and other work places. We were required to wear slippers as we entered school every morning and remove them when we left in the afternoon,” DeGroot said.
DeGroot said the cuisine in Japan included various forms of sushi and noodles. Van Nostrand said the dining tables in Japanese homes are very low to the floor and families sit on the floor around the table.
Although Japan does have convenience stores like 7-Eleven, DeGroot said they are completely separate from the full-service gas stations in the country. Vending machines offering a wide variety of products are also a common sight in Japan.
“Another one of our favorite things that were different in Japan were the vending machines. There are vending machines everywhere in Japan. It’s practically impossible to walk down the street without seeing at least a handful,” DeGroot said.
During their visit DeGroot and Van Nostrand were able to visit the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum to learn about the Japanese perspective of that historic event. They also visited Greenland Amusement Park, Kumamoto Castle, Japanese shrines, Buddhist statues and local shopping malls.
July is the Month of Festivals in Japan. The students, dressed in traditional Japanese attire like they wore for the presentation, were able to attend some of the festivals.
DeGroot and Van Nostrand said their trip to Japan was an unforgettable experience they learned and grew from. The exchange was the first time either student had left the United States and it exposed them to a new part of their world.
“This trip strengthened our leadership, communication, responsibility and so many other skills. It gave us a new perspective and respect for the world around us,” Van Nostrand said.
