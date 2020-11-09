 Skip to main content
Clarinda school district cancels this week's activities
Clarinda school district cancels this week's activities

Clarinda cancels activities

The Clarinda Community School District has canceled all activities for the week.

Girls basketball and bowling practices were scheduled to start this week, but they will now wait a week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district’s administration team sent a letter to parents, students and staff Sunday saying there will be no activities this week.

“After conversations with Page County Public Health, health providers and school administrators, the decision has been made to press pause on all activities/athletics until Sunday, Nov. 15,” the letter stated. “This means all student activities, meetings, athletic games/practices, etc. that take place before or after school will not be allowed at this time.”

On Monday, Nov. 9, the state reported Page County had a 33.7% 14-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate, third-highest in Iowa. The county has seen a surge in cases, including 107 new cases reported on Nov. 2 alone, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The Clarinda district made the decision late last week to not allow an audience for the fall play. The play was performed as scheduled on stage for a livestream audience.

The district said it will continue to evaluate over the next few weeks with safety and care of students and staff as the number one priority.

