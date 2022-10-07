Clarinda School Board upholds student suspension

During a special meeting Oct. 6 at the McKinley Central Office, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors upheld and affirmed the suspension of a student at Clarinda High School.

The decision by the board came after a hearing was held regarding the discipline of a junior at the high school. The student attended the hearing along with his parents and their legal counsel, Jon Johnson of Johnson Law, in Sidney.

Kristy Latta of the law firm Ahlers and Cooney of Des Moines represented the school district at the hearing. Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia was also in attendance.

The student was issued a five-day out of school suspension and prohibited from playing in four games for the Clarinda High School football team for his alleged involvement in an incident of bullying and harassment that occurred at the school Aug. 27. Claims have arisen that the incident involved members of the Clarinda football team demanding a freshman teammate do pushups in the locker room shower and that the younger player was also urinated on.

Student disciplinary hearings involving the school board are normally held in closed session. However, Johnson said the family wished to waive its option to have the hearing in closed session.

The suspension received by the high school junior was issued after an investigation into the alleged incident was made by Clarinda High School Principal Luke Cox, Clarinda High School Activities Director Jake Lord and Clarinda High School Counselor Sara Honnold. The suspension was appealed to the Good Conduct Committee and then to Privia, who both upheld the decision, before coming before the school board.

At the start of the hearing Privia presented the members of the board with documentation collected during the school investigation into the incident. Those documents included the initial complaint; statements gathered from students who either witnessed the incident or were allegedly involved; and police statements. There were also 19 statements collected by the family supporting the character of the student involved in the disciplinary hearing.

Johnson then questioned Privia about the process used by school administrators to conduct the investigation. Johnson said district policy directs the superintendent to conduct the investigation into allegations of bullying or harassment.

"I believe that is meant to be after the initial investigation by the principal. I took over the investigation for the conduct committee to review that," Privia said. "Mr. Cox investigated the original (complaint). I met with Mr. Cox and went over documents."

The subject of the hearing then addressed the board. The student said he was present in the shower when the freshman student was directed to perform the pushups. However, he said he attempted to intervene on behalf of the student.

"This incident occurred, obviously. I was in the showers at the time, yeah. I did witness him doing pushups and I did tell him to get off the ground after he was told to do the pushups because I did feel bad for him and I was trying to do something about it," the student said.

Johnson asked the student if he had ever urinated on someone while they were doing pushups. "I have never done anything to any students in the showers," he responded.

The incident, the student said, followed football practice. During the practice, the players had been instructed to run drills by the coaches.

"At practice we were running. He (the complainant) stepped off to the side and said he didn't want to run anymore. Coaches were saying we were going to run until everyone was going to run together. So me, and a few other people, got him over and made him run with us. Nobody hurt him. Nobody said anything to him. We just said, 'come on, get on the line.' We drug him over by his pads. He went and ran the rest with us," the junior involved in the hearing said.

The student said he knew which other student instructed the younger player to perform the pushups. He speculated the pushups were demanded in response to the event at football practice.

Johnson then asked the student if he had ever made a student do pushups, to which he responded no. Johnson then asked if he had ever been made to do pushups.

"Yes. It's been going on for a very long time," the student said.

The father of the high school junior also spoke to the board on behalf of his son during the hearing Thursday. He said incidents like the demanded pushups have been taking place in the school district for several years.

The father said the family was appealing the suspensions imposed by the school district because there are still questions about what role the student played in the incident, if any. Therefore, the family also requested the disciplinary action be removed from his school transcript.

"It hurts him as far as credibility. A couple statements say he did it and he was involved in it. I don't feel that that's true. I think that there are multiple kids involved in it," the father said. "(He) does want his name cleared. It hurts him in the long run."

"This is a serious, serious charge. (He) has come to you to try to clear his name," Johnson said during his closing remarks.

Meanwhile, Privia said his recommendation to the board was to uphold the punishment issued by the school district.

During the board deliberation, Director Paul Boysen said he believed the district policy as it stands was followed in this case. He said the subject of the hearing had already served the suspension and missed the required number of football games. Still, he said he wished the incident did not have to be a part of his official record.

After more brief discussion, the board voted 4-0 in favor of upholding the disciplinary action issued by the district. Director Greg Jones was not present for the disciplinary hearing.