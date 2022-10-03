Clarinda School Board approves trip to National FFA Convention

Brokaw FFA members from Clarinda High School will be attending the National FFA Convention to be held Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The trip was approved Sept. 28 during a meeting of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors. The travel arrangements for the trip are being organized by Star Destinations and will also include students from Red Oak, Southwest Valley and West Central Valley.

Clarinda FFA members Kaylee Smith and Riley Nothwehr met with the board Wednesday to present an overview of the trip. Students will depart from Clarinda High School by charter bus at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 25 and return in the early morning of Oct. 29.

The group is scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis the evening of Oct. 25. The National FFA Convention then opens Oct. 26 and continues until Friday, Oct. 28.

As part of the convention, a career show will be available for students wishing to learn more about job possibilities related to agriculture. Tours of various agricultural locations and leadership workshops will also be offered at the convention.

"It's super exciting for me to possibly be able to attend. I'm really looking forward to the career show because I'm not sure where I want to go to college yet. But I've been looking as a sophomore and coming into my junior year, next year, I'm really hoping to have an idea of where I want to go. So the big career shows are really nice for me," Smith said.

Nothwehr said the cost of the trip is $530 per student for the charter bus and hotel rooms plus the registration fee for the conference. The transportation and accommodations for adults is $650 for a double room or $935 for a single room.

Smith said those costs will be covered from profits raised by the Brokaw FFA Chapter through its annual fruit sales fundraiser, its crop plot and other community donations.

Also Wednesday, the board approved a contract with Lexy Davies to serve as the Home School Assistance Teacher for Clarinda for the 2022-2023 school year. Davies is a certified teacher who previously served as a special education teacher in the Clarinda Community School District.

Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said Clarinda has 19 students enrolled in Competent Private Instruction and two students enrolled in Independent Private Instruction.

"Students who are enrolled under CPI provide us with the curriculum they are taught and are eligible for dual enrollment. Students who completed the IPI forms do not have to report any academic progress and are not eligible for any services in the school," Privia said.

Of the 19 CPI students in Clarinda, Privia said nine are eligible for dual enrollment. This allows the students to attend classes in the school district, attend field trips, use school libraries and participate in school activities.

Privia said 11 of the 19 CPI students are interested in participating in the Home School Assistance program. Therefore, Davies would oversee the academic progress of those 11 students.

"In exchange for that oversight, the district receives some funding to pay for a certified teacher to provide these services," Privia said.

Privia said Davies would receive $15 per hour, per student, for up to 60 hours per student, per year for her work with students involved in the HSA program.

In other business, the board approved a request in the amount of $185,281.13 for modified allowable growth and supplemental aid for the special education deficit incurred during the 2021-2022 school year.

Agreements with Green Hills Area Education Association, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Sidney, South Page and Villisca for the management and operation of a Therapeutic Classroom were also approved during the meeting.

A donation of $252.48 was accepted from Runza. The funds represent 10% of all sales at the Runza restaurant in Clarinda on Fundraiser Day, Sept. 20.

Approval was also given for the hiring of Melissa Daly for the food service department and paraprofessional Windy Neville. The board also accepted the resignations of Clarinda head softball coach Seth Allbaugh and paraprofessional Breann Weese Wednesday.

The board also approved two changes to the student handbook for the 7-12 building. The changes involved the policy on Academic Intervention Time and the tardy policy.