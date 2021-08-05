Clarinda reviews potential of equipping school buses with WiFi

Kajeet has created wireless Internet options for education that utilize cellular data. Morrison said company has agreements with various cellular providers including U.S. Cellular and Verizon, which would provide the best service options in the Clarinda area.

In addition, Morrison said the school district would be able to filter the information and sites students could access through the school bus system. This would be very similar to the filtering capabilities available within the school buildings.

“Kids that spend time on the bus, whether they’re going to games, other activities or even just back and forth to school, they would have the ability to work on their homework and still be covered under the content filter,” Morrison said.

Morrison said the company has reported a 50% to 75% decline in behavioral issues on buses equipped with the smart bus system. As a result, the buses become safer because the drivers can focus on the road rather than the actions of the students.

As many as 85 students would be able to equip to the system on each bus. The system can also be accessed from 150 to 300 feet away from the bus.

No action was taken regarding entering into an agreement with Kajeet for the WiFi service.