Clarinda reviews potential of equipping school buses with WiFi

With the continued growth of the 22nd century classroom, the need to provide students with internet access is reaching beyond the walls of the school.
Clarinda Technology Director Sonia Morrison met with the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors July 28 about the potential of providing WiFi access in a location many students spend a great deal of time before and after school - their school bus.
Morrison said Kajeet is one of the leading providers of WiFi services on school buses. The company has proposed a cost of $768 per bus per year to equip the vehicles with WiFi service.
“I was pleasantly surprised to see the cost per year per bus. That just blows me away. I thought it would be way higher than that,” board member Ann Meyer said.
The Federal Communications Commission is accepting applications for Emergency Connectivity Funding to help schools and libraries to purchase computer hardware including WiFi hotspots. Morrison said Clarinda could potentially receive funding for 70 to 100% of the project. If Clarinda did have to pay for 30% of the project that would be the same as the E-rate discount the school district already receives for telecommunication service purchases.
“If we do their bundle where they retain ownership of the hardware, they would take care of that hardware, the cellular data is included and it’s considered a service. So the ECF Funding would cover it at 100%,” Morrison said.
Kajeet has created wireless Internet options for education that utilize cellular data. Morrison said company has agreements with various cellular providers including U.S. Cellular and Verizon, which would provide the best service options in the Clarinda area.
In addition, Morrison said the school district would be able to filter the information and sites students could access through the school bus system. This would be very similar to the filtering capabilities available within the school buildings.
“Kids that spend time on the bus, whether they’re going to games, other activities or even just back and forth to school, they would have the ability to work on their homework and still be covered under the content filter,” Morrison said.
Morrison said the company has reported a 50% to 75% decline in behavioral issues on buses equipped with the smart bus system. As a result, the buses become safer because the drivers can focus on the road rather than the actions of the students.
As many as 85 students would be able to equip to the system on each bus. The system can also be accessed from 150 to 300 feet away from the bus.
No action was taken regarding entering into an agreement with Kajeet for the WiFi service.
Later in the meeting, the board approved a revised agreement proposed by Clarinda Regional Health Center that will provide two school nurses to the district. One of the nurses will continue to serve the PK-6 building, while an additional nurse will serve the 7-12 building.
Under the terms of the agreement, the school district will pay $97,360 for the two nurses this school year. Board vice president Stacy Pulliam abstained from the vote since she is a hospital employee.
New lunch tables for the Clarinda High School commons were also purchased from Today’s Classroom at a cost of $30,521.40 during the meeting. The new circular tables will be easier for custodians to set up and take down; provide more spacing; and are handicap accessible.
In other business, the board approved hiring Kristin Wagoner as an administrative assistant and Clarisa Johnson as a preschool teacher on a six month contract. The board also approved the transfer of Sam Cohrs from fourth grade teacher to fifth grade teacher.