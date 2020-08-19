It was a call Lyndy Walker of Clarinda never imagined she would receive.
Walker was out of town Feb. 14 when a neighbor called to tell her a car had crashed through the bedroom wall of her apartment at Clarhaven, located at 402 W. Willow St., in Clarinda. Walker shared the harrowing details of that night with the Clarinda City Council during its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.
“My bed was directly on the other side of that wall. Had I been home asleep, there is no doubt there would have been nothing left of my body. No one could have survived that crash,” Walker said. “The only thing that stopped it from continuing into my neighbor’s apartment was my refrigerator was on the other side of my closet. It pushed it 6-feet from the wall.”
As a result of the accident, Walker asked the council to install additional traffic warning signs in the area of South 20th and West Willow Streets to alert drivers of the sharp curve in the roadway.
Walker said the driver was traveling southbound and could not make the curve. The vehicle went over a sidewalk, down an embankment, between and a tree and a light pole and ultimately crashed into her apartment.
Having lived in that apartment for the last eight years, Walker said she returned to the unit after it was repaired. However, she is still traumatized by the incident.
“I start out in my bed only to lay wondering, if I go to sleep, will another care come down the embankment,” Walker said. “With that, I get up and go to the living room and sit in my recliner thinking ‘well this isn’t too safe’ because he destroyed the wall from my bedroom to the living room. My recliner was sitting next to that wall. So, then I just pushed my chair clear across the room and that is where I sleep at night.”
After discussing the request, the council approved moving an existing No Parking sign so it would be in the path of any other vehicles should they leave the roadway at the curve. A reflective warning sign with a black arrow to alert drivers to the curve will be added to the post with the No Parking sign.
The council also requested Clarinda Public Works Director Adam Brown evaluate the site and make a recommendation on the possible location to install additional concrete posts.
Also Wednesday, the council approved a request from Jay Heiny to close off East Washington Street from 7 a.m. Sept. 5, to 2 a.m. Sept. 6, for a wedding reception hosted by Jay’s Pizza and Steak House. The original venue for the reception was unable to host the event.
“We talked to all of the business owners on that side of the square and they are okay with it being closed for those times,” Heiny said.
In other business, the council approved the appointments of Randy Pullen and Kristin Wagoner to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Their terms will each expire June 30, 2025.
Kory Ryckman was appointed to the Board of Adjustment with a term expiring June 30, 2025. Chris Holms and Ed Geeding were also appointed to the Clarinda Tree Board with terms ending June 30, 2023.
