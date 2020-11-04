Clarinda partners with Red Oak on street improvement project

“They’re thinking we will save on mobilization costs if we can get both at the same time, and we do have enough money in our funds to be able to pay for both,” McClarnon said. “I think the bid’s going to come in low enough where I think we’d be foolish not to go ahead and combine them together.”

A crack sealing project was completed on the runway six years ago. However, McClarnon said the work did not last as long as he had hoped.

Council member Matt Ridge said since that project was completed there was a blowout on the runway and a large section of the concrete had to be replaced. Therefore, he said a visual inspection of the runway was needed to determine if more extensive repairs were needed.

McClarnon said the engineers were already planning to inspect the runway by Nov. 6.

Both the street and runway projects were included in the capital projects discussed by the council during its Oct. 14 workshop. A second workshop was held at the conclusion of the Oct. 28 meeting.

Since the first workshop McClarnon said he had moved the second phase of the community recreational trail from Fiscal Year 2022 to Fiscal Year 2023. He said the committee overseeing that project was just starting its marketing to raise funds for the second phase of the trail.