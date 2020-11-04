Clarinda partners with Red Oak on street improvement project

Clarinda and Red Oak are looking for a smooth ride as partners in a street improvement project that could save money for both cities.
The Clarinda City Council approved a 28E agreement with Red Oak for the engineering services involved in the design and construction of the street project during its meeting Oct. 28 at the Lied Public Library.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon proposed the sharing agreement with Red Oak Oct. 14 during a capital projects workshop held with the council. Since the two cities use the same engineer, McClarnon said it was suggested the cities combine their projects with the hopes of receiving a lower bid.
“We’re hoping they’ll have an asphalt plant close by here. If they are able to do that, because of the combined projects, we will actually be able to do more streets,” McClarnon said.
Clarinda is planning to spend $800,000 on the improvement project, with the engineering fees at $89,750. McClarnon said he projected the city would be able to work on at least 23 blocks of streets during the project.
“Red Oak is already ready to go, so they’re just waiting on us at this point,” McClarnon said.
Also Wednesday, the council approved an engineering agreement for construction administration and services relating to the planned rehabilitation of runway 2/20 at Clarinda Municipal Airport/ Schenck Field. The project would involve crack sealing of the runway and an alternate bid to include the connecting taxiway, turnarounds and apron to the in the work.
“They’re thinking we will save on mobilization costs if we can get both at the same time, and we do have enough money in our funds to be able to pay for both,” McClarnon said. “I think the bid’s going to come in low enough where I think we’d be foolish not to go ahead and combine them together.”
A crack sealing project was completed on the runway six years ago. However, McClarnon said the work did not last as long as he had hoped.
Council member Matt Ridge said since that project was completed there was a blowout on the runway and a large section of the concrete had to be replaced. Therefore, he said a visual inspection of the runway was needed to determine if more extensive repairs were needed.
McClarnon said the engineers were already planning to inspect the runway by Nov. 6.
Both the street and runway projects were included in the capital projects discussed by the council during its Oct. 14 workshop. A second workshop was held at the conclusion of the Oct. 28 meeting.
Since the first workshop McClarnon said he had moved the second phase of the community recreational trail from Fiscal Year 2022 to Fiscal Year 2023. He said the committee overseeing that project was just starting its marketing to raise funds for the second phase of the trail.
McClarnon also said he added $50,000 to the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the remodeling of the former Bank Iowa main office serve as the new city hall. He said the electrical engineer had found some additional work that will need to be completed and the mechanical engineer noted the furnaces are older and would start needing repairs in the future.
Estimates were also received for a bridge replacement project on North 16th Street near the Clarinda Country Club. The estimate for replacing the bridge deck was $900,000 compared to $1.1 million for installing box culverts.
“I was shocked,” McClarnon said. “They told me the reason the box culvert would be more is because they would have to oversize it because of water flow. They have like three different sections they said they would have to put in there.”
Funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation could be available to assist with the cost of either method of repairing the bridge. The project was added to the Fiscal Year 2023 plans.
McClarnon said he also moved the replacement of the HVAC system at the Lied Public Library to an open project. The project was originally proposed for Fiscal Year 2023.
After discussing the changes, the council approved the capital projects plan. The plan will be used to help the city with its budgeting process starting in January 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!