Clarinda funeral home unveils new name, maintains same great service

Pat and Carrie Leece are the new owners of Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service, formerly known as Ritchie Funeral Home. The couple purchased the business in January, and unveiled the new name in July.

"We are excited for the opportunity to serve Clarinda. I have always admired the Clarinda business, both in terms of the facility and quality of work that has come out of the funeral home," Pat Leece said.

Originally from Essex, Leece has enjoyed a 27-year career as a funeral director. He and his wife have also owned Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah for three years.

As more and more funeral homes are being purchased by larger corporations located outside the communities they serve, Leece said he takes great pride in maintaining local ownership of his businesses. In turn, this also helps ensure local leadership at the facilities.

"I like the idea of being in Page County. This provided us the opportunity to expand our services to the Clarinda area and serve more of Page County," Leece said.

Joining Leece on the staff of Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service are Tom Merrick and Lorenne Muller. Tom Edwards, Joe Moore and Alan Ritchie assist as needed.

Ritchie and his wife, Kristi, are the former owners of Ritchie Funeral Home. The couple wil soon be moving to Lenox to operate their funeral home in that community.

"Last fall, by chance, Alan Ritchie stopped by looking for some options for help with the funeral home. By the end of our conversation I had agreed to purchase the funeral home and we had worked out some of the terms," Leece said.

As a result of the purchase, Leece said he is now able to offer some new services not previously available to Clarinda area residents. Those services include an onsite crematorium located in Shenandoah and an in-house monument business.

"We pride ourselves in the fact that, from start to finish, we do everything in-house. Nothing has to be contracted out," Leece said. "We also aim to create a meaningful service for everyone. We emphasize that personalized service by presenting a commemorative photo blanket, or in the case of cremations a photo plaque, to the family."

After graduating from Essex High School, Leece attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 1990, during the summer of his freshman year in college, he went to work for Hackett Funeral Home as a summer employee.

"I was looking for a summer job and started by setting stones. It was suppose to be a two week job to get through Memorial Day, but once we got through that, my role expanded to taking care of the lawn work. Then, the next summer, I worked at the funeral home and it turned into a career path," Leece said. "I pretty much knew after my second summer working at the funeral home that was the direction I wanted to go."

Following the completion of his studies at the University of Nebraska, Leece earned his mortuary degree from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service.

Efforts are underway with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce to schedule a ribbon cutting ceremony in September. The event will honor the new owners and the change in name of the business.