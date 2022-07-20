Clarinda Foundation honors outgoing board member, adds new members

The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors held their Annual Meeting on May 16.

At that meeting board officers for the year beginning June 1 were elected: President, Bobbie Jo Allbaugh; Vice President, Scott Brown; Treasurer, Mark Walter; and Beckie T. Finch, Executive Director was appointed as Board Secretary.

Outgoing board members Randy Pullen, II and Denise Green were recognized for their years of service. Meanwhile, Luke Cox and Renee Riedel were newly elected.

Cox serves as the Clarinda High School 7-12 principal. He received his post graduate degree in Education Specialist – Superintendent (ED.S) from Arkansas State University. Cox is active on the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Board and the Clarinda Airport Committee.

Cox noted, “I believe the Clarinda Foundation is a great opportunity to serve and provide our community with opportunities and needs of continued growth for the next generation of Clarinda citizens.”

Riedel is the Executive Vice President at Cornerstone Bank. She is a Clarinda native who spent much of her childhood in Colorado. Riedel graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Finance and began her career in Strategic Planning for MetLife.

After returning to the Midwest, Riedel and her husband ran a small business in Maryville, Mo., where she served on Maryville’s City Council as well as held the position of mayor. She is a member of the Cornerstone Bank Board of Directors and Southwest Iowa Planning Council Housing Trust Board.

Of her involvement in the Clarinda Foundation, Riedel said, “I am honored to join the Clarinda Foundation team. The mission to respond to community needs and act as a catalyst is demonstrated in monumental ways. The actions are visible throughout the year in beautification projects, community growth, and educational grants.”

Pullen serves as the Cornerstone Bank President and CEO, while Green is the former Clarinda High School principal.

Reflecting on his time on the board, Pullen said, “I enjoyed the diversification of the Board and the numerous projects that we were able to help fund. The Foundation fills the financial needs for a lot of our community projects regardless of the size of the project. The financed projects, ultimately impacts every person in our community one way or the other. The other impactful piece of the Foundation is the number of scholarships provided to local graduates. It is so rewarding to both the student and the families involved.”

Pullen served on the Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors since 2016. During his tenure, he held positions on the Finance Committee, the Executive Committee, the Scholarship Committee, the Activities Committee, and the Nominations Committee.

Green served on the Foundation Board from 2019-2022 and was active on the Activities Committee, the Grants Committee, the Nominations Committee, and the Scholarship Committee. During Green’s time on the Scholarship Committee, more than $200,000 in scholarships was awarded to local graduates.

The Clarinda Foundation is dedicated to cultivating philanthropic resources that will nourish a healthy and vital community for all people of the greater Clarinda area today, tomorrow, and forever.

For information, call 712-542-4412, website www.clarindafoundation.com, email clarindafoundation@clarindafoundation.com, or visit the Clarinda Foundation office at 114 E. Washington St. in Clarinda.