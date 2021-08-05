Clarinda establishes new Behavior Learning Advisor positions

The creation of two new Behavior Learning Advisor positions in the Clarinda Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year was approved July 28 during a special meeting of the district Board of Directors.
Once filled, the two positions would provide added support for staff, students and classrooms in the district. The role of the advisors would be to provide an appropriate education program for all children through the implementation of behavior strategies.
Clarinda PK-6 principal Lesley Ehlers and Clarinda High School principal Luke Cox met with the board Wednesday to discuss their visions for the Behavior Learning Advisor positions and the roles they could play in their respective buildings.
“As educators, our mission is to provide a safe, supportive, encouraging learning environment for all students. This can be difficult when challenging behaviors arise in the classroom or when students do not have the necessary skills to handle trauma they’ve experienced,” Ehlers said.
As a result, Ehlers said the advisor would help students and staff to learn positive behavior management as well as the skills needed to practice positive behavior. The advisor would work with the students in one-on-one or small group settings on ways to deal with challenging behaviors they may be feeling.
In turn, with the support of the advisor, administrators will be able to focus more of their time on instruction leadership. This could include spending more time in classrooms to support the teachers so they can achieve their maximum effectiveness and ultimately increase student achievement in the district.
“Dealing with major behaviors is still going to be the responsibility of the administrator, but it’s our hope the frequency would be diminished with the daily support of the advisor,” Ehlers said.
Director Ann Meyer said it would take the advisors time to gather baseline data on the students and staff they are working with. She asked what plans are in place to help the advisors familiarize themselves with the needs of those students and staff members.
Cox said the advisors will need to gather feedback from teachers, school counselors and the students to determine the needs they have. By interacting with them, through classroom visits or other methods, he said the advisors may also discover the needs of some students extend beyond the classroom and the normal school day.
“We don’t always know what our kids are going home to. So with that, especially with the last year, there’s a lot more trauma and support care that’s needed with our kids. We’ve seen a rise in a lot of mental issues throughout our entire country, not just in Southwest Iowa,” Cox said.
However, Cox said these types of challenges are not just limited to students. Each year teachers face more and more demands from state and federal guidelines they must follow. At the same time they are trying to deliver an individualized learning plan to their students, but in turn are confronted with the individual behaviors that may require additional support.
“So, we envision that person (advisor) being able to provide that in-the-moment feedback for those teachers,” Cox said. “What will happen, eventually, is these behavior learning advisors are going to be able to collaborate with the counselor, collaborate with the administration and collaborate with the teachers to find out the ‘why’ behind the behavior of each of these children.”
Once this occurs, Cox said the advisors will be able to teach the students how to cope with their personal behavioral issues.
“When they start to get to that point, we call it the red point, or whatever that may be, they can say here is some of the stuff we’ve been working on. What we’re trying to do is teach them to control their own behavior. That way they can start to become problem solvers of themselves,” Cox said.
“It’s definitely a team approach in all of this,” Ehlers said.
Director Darin Sunderman asked if the positions would be filled by existing staff members or if the hires from outside the district would be needed. Superintendent Christ Bergman said the positions were listed within the district, but Cox said there was only one applicant.
Still, Bergman said there should be interest in the position from outside the district. As a result, she did not believe there would be a problem filling the positions.