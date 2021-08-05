Clarinda establishes new Behavior Learning Advisor positions

“Dealing with major behaviors is still going to be the responsibility of the administrator, but it’s our hope the frequency would be diminished with the daily support of the advisor,” Ehlers said.

Director Ann Meyer said it would take the advisors time to gather baseline data on the students and staff they are working with. She asked what plans are in place to help the advisors familiarize themselves with the needs of those students and staff members.

Cox said the advisors will need to gather feedback from teachers, school counselors and the students to determine the needs they have. By interacting with them, through classroom visits or other methods, he said the advisors may also discover the needs of some students extend beyond the classroom and the normal school day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We don’t always know what our kids are going home to. So with that, especially with the last year, there’s a lot more trauma and support care that’s needed with our kids. We’ve seen a rise in a lot of mental issues throughout our entire country, not just in Southwest Iowa,” Cox said.