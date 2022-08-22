Clarinda couple honored at Iowa State Fair

Jeff and Lori Christiansen of Clarinda were inducted into the Iowa Draft Horse and Mule Breeders Association Hall of Fame Aug. 12 at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

They have been members of the Iowa Draft Horse and Mule Breeders Association for seven years and helped start the Southwest Chapter shortly after joining the association.

Lori and Jeff have both held positions with the Southwest Chapter. Jeff is the current president and Lori is the treasurer/secretary. Lori also served as the treasurer/secretary for the state chapter for four years.

Jeff and Lori live just outside Clarinda. They have owned their own business, Circle C Signs, for 13 years at their home.

Jeff grew up in Red Oak, training and breeding stock-type horses with his father and grandfather. His interest in the draft horse industry came from working with his grandfather’s Belgian and Percheron teams.

After the couple was married in 2004, Jeff helped his step-daughters, Tia Campbell and Skie Campbell, find their love for horses as well. In 2010, the Christiansen family purchased their first team of Shire horses.

Since then, they have added to their herd. Jeff and Skie started Circle C Carriages, traveling and giving rides to people across the state. When they are not traveling to shows with the the state association, they enjoy going to wagon rides with the rest of their family and educating others about the Shire breed.

Jeff also enjoys farming with their horses and using antique machinery.

Joining Jeff and Lori for the induction ceremony Aug. 12 were Tia Campbell, Skie Campbell, David Flowers, Kaysen Flowers and William Shull.

Editor’s Note: Skie Campbell contributed to this article.