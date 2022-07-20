Clarinda council approves Agriland expansion project

A request from Agriland FS to expand its anhydrous ammonia storage at the Clarinda facility was approved July 13 by the Clarinda City Council.

A public hearing was held on the request Wednesday night. Justin Livingston, a drafting and permitting specialist with Agriland FS, attended the hearing to review the proposed Clarinda project.

“Our proposal is to put in a 63,000 gallon anhydrous ammonia tank towards the east side of our property,” Livingston said.

Currently, the Clarinda facility has two anhydrous ammonia tanks. However, Livingston said those tanks would be taken out of commission over the next few years.

“With this, we’ll be adding more storage space. So there will be less hauls coming in,” Livingston said.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said he had spoken with Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams about the new tank. McClarnon said Williams confirmed the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department was well trained in how to respond to a leak or other problems that may arise with the project.

No oral or written comments were presented from the public during the hearing. Therefore, the council approved the expansion request by a 4-0 vote.

Council member Austin Ascherl abstained from the vote since he is the grain manager of the Agriland FS facility in Clarinda.

Also Wednesday, the council approved an administrative budgetary transfer to conclude Fiscal Year 2022. The total amount of the transfer was $855,539.33.

“It was a good year. We had some really positive things happen,” McClarnon said.

An important part of the transfer, McClarnon said, was revenue generated by the local option sales tax.

“We budgeted $550,000 for revenue on that and we ended up with $694,843. So, once again, the local option sales tax was outstanding for the year. I’m very happy about that because it tells me people are buying local,” McClarnon said.

In other business, the council approved a pay request in the amount of $527,701.84 from Building Crafts, Inc., for improvements to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility.