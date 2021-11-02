2021 General Election Results for Page County

Coin City Council had two candidates for its two seats. Rebecca Willis received eight votes and Barbara McCollum received 10 votes. There were 10 write-ins.

College Springs had two candidates for its mayoral race. Paula Owens won with 29 votes. Michael Runyan received 28 votes. There was one write-in.

College Springs City Council had seven candidates for its five seats. Phillip Greever won one seat with 46 votes, Darla Burson won one seat with 46 votes, Tanner Marriott won one seat with 40 votes, Michael Len Roberts won one seat with 33 votes, Douglas B Stotts won one seat with 32 votes. Renee Hartman received 28 votes and Don Gay received 23 votes. There were nine write-ins.

The unofficial results from the 2021 general elections show Calvin Kinney will succeed Marion Durfey as the mayor of Essex.

The City of Essex had three candidates running for mayor. Calvin Kinney received 150 votes, Blain Petersen received 47 votes and Gloria McComb received 46 votes. There were three write-in votes.

Essex City Council had five candidates for its two seats. Jeff Eshelman won one seat with 152 votes and Incumbent Nicole Wenstrand won one seat with 149 votes. Heather Thornton received 95 votes, Dennis Gresham received 38 votes, and Donald L Olson received 18 votes.

