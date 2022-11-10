Maher wins District 2 seat on Page County Board of Supervisors

With the unofficial results coming in Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, Todd Maher, the Republican candidate for the Page County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat said he was pleased with the outcome and ready to take office on January 2, 2023.

Winning the Republican Party's support in the June primaries and running unopposed in the November General Election, the unofficial results released from the Page County Auditors office Tuesday evening showed that Maher received 4,208 or 93.74% of the county’s votes. Out of the 10,461 registered voters in Page County, the auditor's office reported that 5,162 ballots were received in the November General Election, with nine out of nine precincts voting.

Maher said he was very pleased with close to a 50% voter turnout for Page County.

“Having the level of support I’ve had not only from the primary win but all the way through to the general has just been amazing,” Maher said.

Maher said he is ready and excited to take office in January and will spend the next few months preparing, educating himself, and absorbing as much information as possible. In addition to doing his research and homework, Maher said he has been visiting with the county departments to better understand their roles within the county. He said there are so many components to county government you don’t initially realize.

“It’s a lot to learn, but I’m excited to learn, and I look forward to getting in there and doing a good job,” Maher said.

He would like to begin discussing a couple of issues during the first quarter of the year — the Page County Jail project and county roads — so he said he is familiarizing himself in both those areas.

As the continuous improvement technician at Pella Corporation in Shenandoah for the past 19 years, Maher said his job is to find ways to reduce waste and improve facility efficiency.

“I really think that’s a special skill set that can apply to county government looking at how we can make things more efficient; we can have more accountability, more transparency to citizens,” Maher said.

Maher described himself as someone focused on working for the residents of Page County. He said the residents elect the supervisors, and the county residents are who the supervisors work for and are responsible for.

“I’m very excited to get in there and get going,” Maher said. “I have appreciated the support so much from the time this whole thing started, from turning in papers to placing signs and having so many people help me along the way. Really a grassroots effort, and I’ve met so many wonderful people in Page County, and I look forward to serving them and doing the best I can for them.”

Maher has served on the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department for the past 19 years and is married to his wife of 21 years, Mandy. They have two children, Bailey and Summer.