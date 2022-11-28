HJ - Clarinda Christmas Photos
The Clarinda girls basketball team had three athletes score in double figures as they overcame a one-point halftime deficit to win at Lenox 60…
The 30th Annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade was held Friday night, Nov. 25, around the downtown square.
The Clarinda girls bowling team has everybody back from last season’s team that qualified for its first state tournament, and then rolled thro…
A very special guest attended the 30th Annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade Nov. 25 around the downtown square.
Clarinda will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the highly popular Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade Friday, Nov. 25 on the downtown square.
Officials with the City of Shenandoah want to ensure they are part of future discussions on the construction of a new jail in Page County.
A pair of area residents encouraged the Page County Board of Supervisors Nov. 22 to create an ordinance regulating the proposed development of…
Petitioners in the ongoing lawsuit related to the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project filed two new briefs Nov. 16 in federal court.
Initial options for a potential bond issue were presented to the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors Nov. 22 during a work s…