Clarinda Elementary Holiday Concerts

Clarinda kindergarten students presented their holiday concert Dec. 6 at the Clarinda High School auditorium. The students sang nine Christmas songs during the performance.
"Blitzen's Boogie" concluded the first grade holiday concert presented Dec. 8 at the Clarinda High School auditorium. Katy Ridge served as the music director for the elementary holiday concerts.
Making a special appearance at the Clarinda third grade holiday concert was The Grinch, portrayed by Micoy Judd. "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" was one of seven songs performed during the concert held Dec. 6 at the Clarinda High School auditorium.
Clapping along with a song are members of the Clarinda fourth grade class during their holiday concert presented Dec. 8 at the Clarinda High School auditorium. Along with the performance by the fourth grade chorus, two duets and two solos were also presented during the concert.
