5 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $189,500

Spacious ranch style home located on a large lot with a nice country setting! The kitchen in this home has been beautifully remodeled with custom cabinetry & new countertops, & you will find tons of storage built in with pull out drawers and large pantry spaces. The dining area has sliding doors leading out to the deck and is also open to the large living room. On the main floor you will find 3 nicely sized bedrooms, the main bathroom with a walk-in shower, the laundry room with a sink & tons of storage, & an additional Â½ bathroom! The walk out basement features a large open living space that would be great for a rec room or additional family room. There is also a kitchenette with lots of potential, two more bedrooms, & a Â¾ bathroom. The furnace, AC, electrical have all been updated in recent year. This home is located just off of Hwy 71 and is move in ready!