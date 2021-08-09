This home has it all a total of 5 bedrooms, including a master bedroom on the main level with a master bath ensuite. There is beautiful oak woodwork, both front and back stair cases, oak colonnades with glass front display cases and both the living room and dining room have the original light fixtures. The main floor also features the kitchen with oak cabinetry, a sitting room, a separate formal dining room and a 1/2 bath. The upper level has 4 nice size bedrooms, a 3/4 bath and a walk up floored attic. The lower level provides a lot more living space with a family room with fireplace, office area, 1/2 bath, a rec room with double glass doors, a gas fireplace and garden level windows. The house also includes a Generac generator, a large well insulated 3-car garage, and 2 more workshops with electrical and concrete. Call today to see this beautiful home.
5 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $169,900
