Beautiful 5-bedroom home on almost 2 acres less than 10 miles from Clarinda! This home has been extremely well maintained and very nicely updated! On the main floor you will find a spacious master bedroom w/ a large walk-in closet & the master bathroom has a double vanity & walk-in shower! The kitchen features beautiful quartz countertops, custom cabinets with tons of pull-out drawers and newer appliances! There is a large dining area & the living room features vaulted ceilings. There are two more bedrooms on the main floor, one of them is set up as an office now but could easily be converted for whatever your family needs. The over 1,000 sq. ft. attached garage offers tons of storage as well as work space, it leads right in to the main floor laundry area! The full basement features two more bedrooms, large rec space/family room as well as a clean & organized utility room which has access to the garage! This property's outdoor space is amazing! This place is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Shambaugh - $219,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Motorists cruising U.S. Highway 71 near Clarinda, Iowa, soon will be reminded that they are approaching the birthplace of big band leader Glen…
The Clarinda baseball team highlighted the summer sports season with a run to the state tournament while Sidney baseball ran the table in the …
- Updated
Clarinda baseball made it to state for the first time in 16 years, but saw it’s tournament come to an end in the first round of the Class 2A t…
By answering a few simple questions area residents can help forge a path for the future of Clarinda.
- Updated
In order to help others in times of need, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarinda is asking the community for its support.
After more than a half-year in decline, the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has been increasing in recent weeks.
Effective Monday, Aug. 2, the north entrance into the Clarinda Regional Health Center campus and parking will be closed due to construction.
To show their appreciation for the support received from area residents, participating members of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce are giving …
Clarinda finished the MINK League regular season with an impressive 32-4 record Saturday, July 24, as the A’s erupted for eight runs in the bo…
- Updated
COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Clarinda Cardinals made history Tuesday, July 20, advancing to the program’s first state baseball tournament since 2005 w…