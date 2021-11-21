Take a look at the Patterson Property! This 5 bed, 3 bath home sits on a corner lot with a large backyard and is walking distance to the town square. Two of the five bedrooms are on the main floor along with two full bathrooms. The primary bathroom was remodeled in 2019. Updates done to the interior of the home will include new flooring in the kitchen and one of the main floor bathrooms as well as a new, 200-amp electrical panel installed in 2020, and a new water heater with a new hot water line installed in 2019. Exterior updates include landscaping around the property and gravel put in the driveway in 2019. Enjoy some time outside sitting on the front porch, or for a more private setting, on the 332 square foot (M/L) deck on the back side of the home! Appliances include the refrigerator, oven and range, window air units, and a clothes dryer. Interior pictures coming soon!! Call or text to schedule your private showing to view this oversized home in Clarinda!
5 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $110,000
