Take a look at the Patterson Property! This 5 bed, 3 bath home sits on a corner lot with a large backyard and is walking distance to the town square. Two of the five bedrooms are on the main floor along with two full bathrooms. Updates will include new flooring in the kitchen and one of the main floor bathrooms as well as a new, 200-amp electrical panel installed in 2020. Enjoy some time outside sitting on the front porch, or for a more private setting, on the 332 square foot (M/L) deck on the back side of the home. Appliances include the refrigerator, oven and range, window air units, and a clothes dryer.
5 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $108,000
