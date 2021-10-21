 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $58,000

Preferred Properties is pleased to list the Vannausdle Home located in Villisca! This 4 bedroom, 1 bath, victorian-like home is full of character and is ready for the new owners to make it their own! The property features a main floor bedroom, attached 2 car garage, original woodwork throughout the house, and an oversized dining room ready to be enjoyed for large gatherings.

