4 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $185,000

1123 Willow Ave is a wonderful 4 square country home, sitting on 4 plus acres. This acreage has everything you need for easy country living. The house has 1-1/2 bathrooms, laundry on the main level, a wood burning stove in the family room, 4 bedrooms upstairs and a full bath. The front porch is covered and faces east, and on the back is a large deck with lots of shade and a great place to spend your evenings. The back yard also has a fenced area for pets or kids. There is a single car garage on the property, plus a large machine shed with electricity, and full concrete flooring. The yard has may perennial plants in the land scaping for easy maintenance. Plus there is a large garden area for all the veggies you might want to grow. Don't miss out on this property. Contact your favorite agent today.