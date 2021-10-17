4 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $169,500

Presenting the North 3rd Avenue property in Villisca. This comfortable, spacious home checks off many boxes for the prospective buyer. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths! The main floor bedroom includes a private bath with a whirlpool tub. A recent remodel in 2016 consists of all new wiring, service panel, duct work, paint, plumbing, roof, countertops, flooring, and backsplash. Other improvements include a new furnace and ac, some new siding, and new windows upstairs and in the kitchen. There is also spray foam insulation throughout to help make the home more efficient. You can also enjoy the crackling fire from the wood stove in the colder months, which has a new stainless-steel chimney. This property has a 1 car, attached garage with a new concrete approach. On the outside, this home has a wrap-around deck on the East and South sides. It also has a screened in porch on the West side. The back yard has a great mature oak tree for shade as well as a nice garden spot. To top it off, this neighborhood is quiet, low traffic, great neighbors, and all appliances are included. This property will not last long. Please note that the seller's and listing agent are requiring that all prospective buyers are pre-approved for showings.