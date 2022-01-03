1505 Maple St is a large 2 story family home in a great neighborhood. The double front door invites you into the foyer with new porcelain flooring and an open staircase. The formal living room/dining room has a stone fireplace. The family room has a fireplace and French doors to the patio and deck. The kitchen has been beautiful updated with solid surface Carrara marble countertops, an island with quartz sink, and a new GE Profile oven with wifi. The dining area has newer windows with a view to the back yard, a peninsula and an indoor gas grill. Flooring on the main level is 3/4" exotic hardwood. There is also a 1/2 bath on the main level. Upper level has 3 large bedrooms, lots of closet space, and a full bath with laundry hookup. Lower level has a 4th bedroom with new egress window, 1/2 bath, and a shower, plus lots of storage. 2 car garage is heated and also has added storage. A bonus, in the back yard is a princess palace (shed). Contact your favorite agent to see this property!
4 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $259,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Displays of the Christmas spirit are not limited to a few days, or even a single month, on the calendar.
In 2017, Lisa Hull made a decision that changed Clarinda politics forever.
Potential maintenance projects in the Clarinda Community School District for 2022 were presented to the Board of Education during a meeting Dec. 22.
Through the cooperation of a local business and the city, the seat of local government in Clarinda has received a new home.
A new agreement has been forged between the city of Clarinda and the Southwest Iowa Humane Society regarding the care of stray animals found w…
If you have been to a sporting event in the Clarinda High School gymnasium over the last month you have probably noticed the new scoreboard/vi…
As court battles continue at the federal level over the legality of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) COVID-19 Vaccinat…
As Mayor Lisa Hull presided over her final meeting of the Clarinda City Council Dec. 22, discussions started on how to fill the council vacanc…
We’ve compiled a boys basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.
The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.