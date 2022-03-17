Home renovators dream. Large family home with four bedrooms and laundry on the same level. Family, living and dining rooms to enjoy entertaining and family gatherings. Close to downtown and school bus stop. Priced right, and with some TLC and updating, this home could be brought back to its natural beauty. Selling "as-is".
4 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $25,000
