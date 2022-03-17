 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $25,000

Home renovators dream. Large family home with four bedrooms and laundry on the same level. Family, living and dining rooms to enjoy entertaining and family gatherings. Close to downtown and school bus stop. Priced right, and with some TLC and updating, this home could be brought back to its natural beauty. Selling "as-is".

