4 Bedroom Home in New Market - $72,500

Spacious family home with a large lot in New Market! Sitting on over 1/2 an acre in town this home offers 4 bedrooms and lots of living space! On the main floor you will find a large family room with nice built in shelving and storage, a very large bathroom with a walk-in shower & laundry, & the kitchen has tons of cabinets and an eat in area! Also on the main floor is a spacious bedroom and another 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms that are all good sized and another 1/2 bathroom! Outside there is a nice composite deck and the back yard is spacious and fenced in. The garage has concrete floors and is great for storing all the outdoor extras!

