4 Bedroom Home in Coin - $80,000

Homey 4 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom. The upstairs 3/4 bathroom has been completely remodeled. Lots of storage! Extra large lot with a two car garage, a one car garage and a carport. Also has an extra shed. Nice large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a separate dining room. On the edge of town. Nice quite neighborhood.

