Homey 4 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom. The upstairs 3/4 bathroom has been completely remodeled. Lots of storage! Extra large lot with a two car garage, a one car garage and a carport. Also has an extra shed. Nice large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a separate dining room. On the edge of town. Nice quite neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Coin - $80,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
All results listed are unofficial prior to the Page County Board of Supervisors canvassing the election.
FORT DODGE – The Clarinda girls cross country team placed eighth at the Class 2A state meet -- the highest state finish in school history -- S…
- Updated
Saturday Scoreboard
In the only contested race on the ballot in Clarinda, voters in the Nov. 2 city/school general election will be filling two at-large seats on …
Page County has joined more than 20 other Iowa counties in passing resolutions supporting the protection of the Second Amendment to the United…
In the city portion of the Nov. 2 general election, Clarinda voters will be tasked with selecting a new mayor and filling two seats on the Cla…
Clarinda senior Logan Green has been named the Defensive MVP of Class 2A District 8.
Celebrating 125 years of God’s Grace on Sunday, Nov. 7, will be St Paul Lutheran Church of rural Clarinda.
The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its all-conference volleyball selections Wednesday, Oct. 27, and there were two Clarinda athletes and two S…
Looking to ensure the safety of their fellow trick-or-treaters, two local youths addressed the Clarinda City Council Oct. 13.