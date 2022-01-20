311 First St in Coin is a great ranch house with lots of room. Everything is on one level, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry, living room, dining room, and a kitchen. A few of the updates include new furnace and central AC , new carpet and flooring, and painting was just recently finished, new front door and storm door. Siding and shutters will be new as soon as the weather permits. The house sits on a double lot, 115 x 100. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home, contact your favorite agent today.
4 Bedroom Home in Coin - $52,000
