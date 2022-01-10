4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $82,000

This unique home on large .74 acre lot (over 1/2 acre) with 1,934 square feet has the potential to have 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and is just looking for somone to finish it. Some of the work has already been done. Here is a great opportunity for you to make it your own. It has a deck and an inside and outside entrance to the basement. There is a 30' x 40' detached metal garage in the backyard. This property includes two parcels and has a nice level lot.