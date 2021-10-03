Victorian style home built new in the 1980s by a well known craftsman builder. Home has stain glass, doors and woodwork repurposed from many midwest homes and the world. The home has a formal side with the other part family style living space. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths would make this home fit a family or an exquisite property to entertain friends. The home has zoned geothermal heating and cooling. A lower level 2 car garage with a large deck above that opens to a park like setting on this 1.5 acre timbered lot. When you enter the home from an enclosed front and side porch you look up at a wonderful open staircase made of parts from 8 other staircases. If you are thinking about building a custom home you need to take a look at this wonderful home. This is the one you have been waiting on!
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Jean Negley of Clarinda has been posthumously named a recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award by Trees Forever.
- Updated
Both Clarinda cross country teams finished third in a big field at the Cyclone Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Harlan Go…
Over the course of Fiscal Year 2021, the city of Clarinda spent $9 million on capital projects intended to improve the overall wellbeing of th…
CLARINDA – Greene County’s Richard Daugherty took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and the Rams scored on their first three offens…
A request from the Page County Wellness Committee to have the county help fund an incentive program to encourage employees on the Page County …
A highly contested race for two seats on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors highlights the local ballot for the Nov. 2 …
- Updated
Scroll through the pictures above to see the fall 2021 Page County Newspapers Most Impressive Athletes.
The Clarinda volleyball team stepped out of conference Thursday, Sept. 23, in Mount Ayr and beat the Raiderettes 3-0.
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
The collaborative arrangement between the Clarinda Community School District and Iowa Western Community College to provide instructional progr…