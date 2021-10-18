Beautiful 4 bedroom townhome located on the golf course! This well built home features a spacious living room with a fireplace and access to the screened in porch and deck to watch the action on the course! The master bedroom is also large and has a walk in closet and double vanity in the bathroom. The 2nd bedroom on the main floor attaches to the full guest bathroom. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, new appliances, and a breakfast bar which flows nicely into the dining area as well. The oversized two car attached garage has its own golf cart access as well as access to the basement and main floor laundry area. In the basement you will find two more bedrooms, a spacious bath, a huge walk-in closet, and the utility room also offers tons of storage and area for a workspace!
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $269,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The final match of the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball season took place Thursday evening and Glenwood ran the table to win the conference title.
One of the first signs of fall in Clarinda is the annual Clarinda Craft Carnival.
A set of three incumbents are running unopposed in their bids for re-election to the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Directors in the…
- Updated
The high school football regular season concluded Friday evening in our three coverage area districts.
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team did something Thursday, Oct. 7, that they haven’t done in more than a decade: beat Harlan.
Linda McCann will bring her knowledge of Iowa’s history to libraries in Page County during October.
Residents may soon be able to operate ATVs and UTVs on county gravel roads if a proposed ordinance passes.
Cross country teams across the state now know where they will travel for their state qualifying meet.
The Clarinda volleyball team dropped its regular season home finale 3-2 Tuesday, Oct. 12, against East Mills.