4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $249,000

Classic, charming, elegant, functional and updated are all words to describe this timeless, brick home located at 708 North 15th Street in Clarinda. This home has been beautifully redone to combine its 1806 square feet of living space with the character you desire in a property. This home has 4 bedrooms with 3 baths spread nicely over the main level, upstairs and basement, including a main level bed and bathroom. Additional rooms include an updated kitchen, dining area, living area, office space, sitting area with heated floors and a shaded, enclosed porch. Updated HVAC, windows, brick exterior and a slate roof offer years of maintenance free living.

