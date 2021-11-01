 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $159,900

4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $159,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $159,900

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a level lot. This home has had all major systems replaced in the last 10 years. Over $100K has been spent on home since 2012. Just ready for your finishing touches.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $415,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $415,000

  • Updated

Beautiful berm home that sits on 13 acres just off a hard surfaced road and only 6 miles from Clarinda. This 3 bed/3 bath home features an ope…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics