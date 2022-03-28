Very spacious home with many unique features you won't find in any other home like it! The kitchen offers ample cabinet & counter space and has lots of storage and an eat in area! A room just off the kitchen can serve as a huge pantry or a home office with a separate entrance. Also, on the main floor you will a spacious living and dining room, a main floor bedroom, laundry, guest bathroom, and an inviting foyer! The master suite is upstairs and offers a large walk-in closet, sitting room, & a master bathroom with a separate vanity! The library has a hidden room and you will also find 2 more nicely sized bedrooms and another guest bathroom! The yard is fenced in and there is a nice detached garage! This home has so much to offer its new owners & is ready for a family to make it their own!
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $129,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clarinda track and field fans should be in for a treat this spring as both the Cardinal boys and girls teams are primed for a big season.
The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced March 18 the appointees who will serve on the Iowa USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) state committee.
The Clarinda Community School District School Board of Directors has announced three finalists in its search for the school district’s next su…
The possibility of litigation now threatens Page County if amendments are made to the current wind energy ordinance for the county.
Dr. Edgar Epperly will be speaking about his popular book “Fiend Incarnate : Villisca Axe Murders of 1912” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at…
Both Clarinda track and field teams opened their seasons with second place finishes at the Class C edition of the Doane (Neb.) Indoor Invitati…
The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invites the community to a ribbon cutting and anniversary celebration for Air Ev…
The Page County Conservation Department will soon be able to finish work at Pioneer Park and receive assistance on future project development …
Friday Scoreboard
Clarinda senior Drew Brown has been named to the Class 2A Substate 8 all-substate basketball team by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.