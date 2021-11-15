 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $129,000

4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $129,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $129,000

Nicely restored spacious 3 story family home. This home has had many modern updates while still keeping the original character and charm. Upon entering the front door, you will immediately notice all of the beautiful woodwork. The main floor features a large living room that flows into the formal sitting room with the original fireplace. The dining room has good space and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been updated in recent years with newer flooring, cabinets, & countertops. The main floor bathroom has also been remodeled and features the laundry. Also, on the main floor you will find a hidden office nook under the stairs! The second level offers 3 spacious bedrooms and yet another very nicely remodeled full bathroom. The 3rd story has been converted into a master retreat with plenty of closet space, room for a sitting area, & a Â¾ bathroom! This home also offers a two car detached garage and an additional storage room!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $119,500

2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $119,500

  • Updated

Charming bungalow style home with beautiful hardwood floors and lots of living space! This family home features a spacious living room with a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics