Comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story home located on large corner lot with mature trees. Backyard contains a large square foot gardening area, bird feeding area and a fully insulated workshop (previously used as a woodworking shop) with electric heat and air for use year round. The main floor of the home features the kitchen with handmade oak cabinetry, spacious dining room, large living room, laundry room, bath with shower and a bonus room with built-in bookshelves which could be used as a library, an office, a craft room or as a 5th bedroom. The upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom also with handmade oak cabinets and plenty of storage. This home has an open front porch perfect for relaxing on a porch swing or your favorite rockers. The unfinished basement off the laundry room has plenty of additional storage with shelves. There is a detached 1-car garage. Call to schedule an appointment.
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $120,000
