Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home with two detached garages. The home has been well maintained and features all original woodwork throughout the home. The home is situated directly across from the school and would make the perfect place for a family. The two car garage that faces south also has 220 outlets and was used as a workshop. Both garages also have concrete floors and have access from either the alley or off of Breckenridge Street. Indoor photos will be posted shortly. Come take a look!
4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $95,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The members of the Page County Board of Supervisors were served notice of legal action to be taken by the Page County Horizons organization du…
During the first 10 days of April, the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department responded to 16 calls including a house fire Friday, April 8, that h…
The Clarinda Community School District’s budget for 2022-2023 was approved by the Board of Directors at a special meeting April 6.
DES MOINES — The Glenwood Resource Center, which provides residential care and other services for Iowans with intellectual and developmental d…
Air Evac Lifeteam recently celebrated its one-year anniversary providing access to a higher level of emergency healthcare for residents in sou…
DES MOINES — President Joe Biden plans a visit Tuesday to Menlo, a small community just west of Des Moines, a White House official said this weekend.
Host schools are now known for the state qualifying track and field meets.
The top half of the Clarinda boys tennis lineup was just good enough to give the Cardinals a 5-4 victory in Glenwood Monday, April 4.
The Clarinda boys golf team earned a soggy road win Tuesday, April 5, at Shenandoah.
CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinals earned the Class 2A title at their home meet Tuesday, April 5.