4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $95,000

Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home with two detached garages. The home has been well maintained and features all original woodwork throughout the home. The home is situated directly across from the school and would make the perfect place for a family. The two car garage that faces south also has 220 outlets and was used as a workshop. Both garages also have concrete floors and have access from either the alley or off of Breckenridge Street. Indoor photos will be posted shortly. Come take a look!

