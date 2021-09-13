 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Yorktown - $85,000

Just off of Hwy 2 in the cozy, peaceful town of Yorktown, IA! This well taken care of home has great living space. Nice sized bedrooms and a newer full bath. Brand new A/C unit, fresh paint and beautiful landscaping. Incredible country views and ample storage space. Schedule a showing soon, to make this home yours today!

