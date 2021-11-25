 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $92,500

Live large in over 2000 SF of beautiful living space. You enter the home, through the front airlock and stunning staircase to a living room with natural wood floors and fireplace, dining room with gorgeous built ins and window seat, family room with lots of window for natural sunlight! The second level has 3 bedrooms with closets and large full bath with linen closet. There is a full, tall, unfinished basement. There is a covered area to park 3 cars and a fenced in yard. Enjoy this family type home conveniently located on the boulevard in Villisca.

