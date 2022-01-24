 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $45,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $45,000

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home would make a great starter home or rental property. 1 bedroom and bathroom on the main floor along with kitchen, living room, office, and front porch. The upper level has 2 bedrooms.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular