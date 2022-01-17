 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $39,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $39,000

Don't miss this nice 1 story home with a finished attic, original hardwood floors, and a detached garage. This property is being sold "as is" and some remodel has been started. This spacious home would make a great starter home or investment property. Call for your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular