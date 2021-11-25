 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $31,500

This 2 story home is in a nice location and ready to be loved. The main level includes the kitchen, dining room, living room, modern 3/4 bath and a laundry area off of the kitchen. The second levels has 3 bedrooms and another 3/4 bathroom. The home is on a very large lot with over 400' in depth. Please come and look at the endless possibilities. This is an estate property selling in "AS IS" condition.

